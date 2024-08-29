PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – SEPTEMBER 2024

Dress up your tablescape with these recently launched candle holders from Coton Colors by Lauran Johnson.
The six handcrafted ceramic designs, part of the brand’s Signature White and Iris Blue Collections, are available in small, medium and large sizes. For a dynamic display, mix and match holders of different heights that are made for taper or pillar candles.
Prices start at $21.95 at coton-colors.com.
Giannina S. Bedford is multi-faceted writer and editor. Her work covers design, travel, food and business. She’s penned Simply Buckhead’s home feature since inception and held a variety of editorial roles at the magazine. Her freelance work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, USA Today, Virtuoso Life, Hemispheres and TravelandLeisure.com. She also contributes regularly Atlanta Business Chronicle. Fluent in Spanish, Giannina was born in Miami and grew up in Brazil, Chile, Hawaii and Australia. She currently lives in Dunwoody with her two kids and husband.