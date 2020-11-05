Pandemic Pivot

Foundation offers hope

More than 250 members of the Buckhead-based Junior League of Atlanta normally spread out across the metro area to partner with nonprofits on JLA Serves weekend. “Due to the pandemic, we’ve had to pivot and find creative ways we can make a real impact Oct. 25 through 27,” says Bre West, president.

The organization’s 2020 partners include the Georgia Asylum and Immigration Network (GAIN), Emmaus House, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, the Latin American Association, the Center for Puppetry Arts and the Scottsdale Child Development and Family Resource Center. By necessity, the League has turned to virtual and outdoor options. “Members choose their projects. Some will do landscaping and gardening while others help clean up the playgrounds at the various centers,” West says.

Those who feel nervous about hands-on activities can contribute virtually by reading to children online, providing computer assistance for nonprofits, creating a target list of underserved organizations for the Center for Puppetry Arts or collecting baby supplies for the Latin American Center and dropping them off at JLA’s offices.

In 2019, the group received the YO (You’re Outstanding) Award from Page Turners Make Great Learners for its four-year commitment to sharing the importance of reading aloud at four local schools that impacted 1,200 students. They also provided 1,000 books for the students’ personal libraries.

For more information, visit jla.org.