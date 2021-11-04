Here Comes the Bride

Buckhead boutique makes dreams come true!

Looking for the dress? Shop designer styles in an intimate setting at Suite Bridal, newly relocated to Buckhead at 2285 Peachtree Road N.E. Custom Bridal Modifications, an alternations shop, is tucked under the same roof by the same owners. Both are by appointment only.

Suite Bridal offerings range from sheath gowns by Stella York, the boutique’s bestseller, to sleek silhouettes by Barcelona’s Sophie Et Voilà, an Atlanta exclusive. Dress prices range from $900 to $3,000, and off-the- rack samples start at $500. Sizing goes from 6 to 26. The alteration services extend from standard to special requests, such as adding sleeves, embellishments and layers.

Both companies are run by husband and wife team Ricardo and Melissa Barraza, who acquired Suite Bridal earlier this year and moved the 7-year-old business from its original Virginia-Highland location. A seamstress extraordinaire, Melissa first founded Custom Bridal Modifications in 2014. Ricardo spent the past 15 years as a managing partner at The Capital Grille before joining his wife in the new venture.

Finding the perfect dress for the big day is a big decision, says Ricardo, ringing in his 26th year of happily ever after with Melissa. “Brides want to be beautiful, whatever that means to them,” he says. “The dress they end up leaving with is a dress that makes them feel like their truest, most beautifully radiant selves.”

SUITE BRIDAL

470.225.7500

suitebridal.com

@suitebridal