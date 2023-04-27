New Beginnings

Decatur’s Brush Sushi comes to Buckhead, bringing artfully crafted cuisine and chef-driven omakase!

The team behind Decatur’s Brush Sushi Izakaya—James Beard-nominated chef Jason Liang, pastry master chef Ching Yao Wang and business partner John Chen—are heading to Buckhead this summer with the relocation of Brush Sushi to Buckhead Village. The new concept features shareable dishes grilled over binchotan charcoal, a type traditionally used in Japanese cooking, and private omakase tastings.

Here Liang shares some scoop.

What’s new at Brush Sushi’s Buckhead location?

The space is larger, with a modern design featuring “Kumiko” art, a traditional Japanese technique made of many wooden bars crossed and laid to form various designs and expressions. We’ll also have a separate, reservation-only omakase room that seats 17 people. This is a unique sushi tasting experience for our guests to indulge in multiple courses of the highest quality seasonal fish imported from Japan and around the world. We are known for our omakase and will continue to elevate this experience here in Buckhead.

Tell us more about the omakase tastings.

During the 20-course private omakase experience, which features chef-curated courses along with the seasonal nigiri tasting, guests will see chefs using binchotan charcoal to smoke and sear certain ingredients. Certain fish such as bluefin tuna will be displayed in a dry ager, aging to their optimal state and carved in front of the guests.

What makes Brush Sushi’s menu unique?

We pride ourselves on sourcing a variety of 25 to 30 seasonal Japanese fish options that change daily. We’re extremely excited to bring the binchotan grill back on our menu. Another part of our menu is the tableside temaki (hand roll) service, where our chef will create made to- order temaki right next to guests’ tables. “For the table” uni (whole tray from Hokkaido Japan) and o-toro (12-ounce bluefin fatty tuna tartare) will be on the menu as well.

What else should we know?

We’ll have a full bar with a cocktail, wine and extensive sake program helmed by our bar manager, Mona Allen, who’s one of few sake sommeliers in Georgia. Just like Brush in Decatur, we’ll continue to offer one of the largest selections of Japanese and Asian whisky in Georgia.

BRUSH SUSHI

brushatl.com

@brushatl

BY Claire Ruhlin