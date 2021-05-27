LOCAL FLAVOR

SHOP GARDEN FRESH GOODNESS AT AREA FARMERS MARKETS.

From juicy Georgia peaches and fried apple pies to plump red tomatoes and homemade salsa, the seasonal crop of farmers markets around town offers a one-stop shop for vine-ripe produce, baked goods and bushels more. Pick up a bouquet of fresh cut flowers, browse beeswax candles and body lotions, select a doggie bow-tie or buy a green cleaning product at the Saturday morning, open-air pop-ups.

This summer at the Brookhaven Farmers Market, shoppers could support Slice Out Hunger with a pizza purchase from Nonna’s Family Kitchen, listen to tunes by guitarist Joe Capo, get crafty with DIY art kits from AR Workshop Chamblee and grab some swag from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Most Saturdays find Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch at her city’s market, broadcasting a sneak peek of the fresh fruits and vegetables, sweets and prepared meals on Facebook Live. “Whether you want to linger a bit or grab just a few items, our market is a great place to shop and eat local,” she says, adding that a weekly food truck brings more variety.

At Peachtree Road Farmers Market, held outdoors at The Cathedral of St. Philip, you’ll find one of the largest producer-only farmers markets in the state. That means everything has been grown, raised or made by the seller, ensuring fair prices for both vendors and consumers.

This year, Sandy Springs Farmers Market has a record number of participants, including farmers, specialty foods and craft vendors. “As the season progresses, we plan to bring back entertainment and a surprise or two as we focus on seasonal special events,” says Anna Nikolas, the city’s special events director.

DETAILS

Brookhaven Farmers Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat.

1375 Fernwood Circle

Brookhaven 30319

brookhavenfarmersmarket.com

Dunwoody Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon Sat.

Brook Run Park

4770 North Peachtree Road

Dunwoody 30338

dunwoodyga.org/dunwoodyfarmers-market/

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

8:30 a.m.-noon Sat.

2744 Peachtree Road N.W.

Atlanta 30305

peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com

Sandy Springs Farmers Market

8:30 a.m.-noon Sat.

City Springs

1 Galambos Way

Sandy Springs 30328

citysprings.com/farmersmarket