LAVATORY LOOKS TO LOVE

From funky patterns to industrial materials, the washroom has seen numerous trends over the years.

Here, we talk to Buckhead resident Tim Schroeder, founder and president of Duravit USA (DUSA), a subsidiary of Germany’s Duravit, a manufacturer of design-conscious bathroom ceramics, about 2020 trends.

What are the top bathroom design trends of 2020?

Wellness and hygiene, lighting (an ongoing lifestyle trend in the bath) and color in the bath. What are some cutting-edge Duravit products that fit within these trends? Smart home technology, material science and ease of use are cutting edge trends in the bathroom. From Duravit, back-lit mirrors with adjustable light afforded through the smart technology in the XViu, XSquare and Happy D.2 Plus mirrors; fingerprint-proof finishes of the Happy D.2 Plus collection; C-bonded material innovation [a technology that allows washbasins to be bonded to vanity units seamlessly to appear as one unit] incorporated across the Happy D.2 Plus collection; and HygieneGlaze 2.0 [a bacteria-reducing formula baked into the ceramic during firing] incorporated across a host of Duravit’s ceramic products promote ease of use and wellness through smart technology and hygienic design.

What is “out” this year?

Pedestals are no longer a trend in the bath. In fact, we are seeing that clever and sensible storage drives customers to choose vanities and consoles over pedestals. Consoles are a great alternative for individuals inclined for the look and feel of a pedestal, offering a shelf for storage. Overall, people need more storage in the bath, and therefore, pedestals are no longer as popular as they once were.

Are there any hard and fast rules homeowners should keep in mind when designing a bathroom?

Work with a design professional. You’re only going to do it once or twice in your lifetime, so you should design your bath like you design any other big decisions in your life. Educate yourself, partner with a professional and then enjoy the fruits of your labor.