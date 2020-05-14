Honoring Kobe

Special collection funds athlete’s nonprofits

Local jewelry designer Mary Hollis Callaway Langel has always been passionate about basketball and especially loved watching Michael Jordan go head-to-head with Kobe Bryant. Though not a Lakers fan specifically, she’s always been a Bryant fan, not only for his playing ability, but for the way he led his life. When the famous player, his daughter and seven others died in a tragic helicopter accident earlier this year, she was devastated.

“I knew I had to give back to the organizations he founded in some way,” says the Buckhead resident and creator of The Callaway Collection. “I decided to design nine heart bracelets to honor each life lost in the crash. Each represents one of the victims, and the goal is for people to wear the bracelets and remember how precious life is.” Bracelets range from $28 to $48.

All of the proceeds are donated to Mamba on Three, the organization Kobe founded. Its divisions—Mamba Sports Academy and newly named The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation—strive to develop athletes to the peak of their potential. The focus is on serving underserved communities and providing equal opportunities for young women in sport.

Callaway Langel began designing jewelry in 2013 and primarily sells her creations online. Each is globally inspired, handcrafted and designed in Buckhead. She’s also happy to partner with a client to customize pieces.

For more information visit thecallawaycollection.com.