Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
HOMEMADE HARVEST
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

HOMEMADE HARVEST

by
September 29, 2022

A sweet and savory, caramelroasted cauliflower from Palo Santo’s Santiago Gome.

Earlier this year, Mexican chef Santiago Gomez opened his supper-club-style restaurant, Palo Santo, in West Midtown. Stop by for Mexican-inspired cuisine and cocktails, or venture to the rooftop to enjoy city views and a separate Japanese-Mexican menu. You can also bring a taste of the restaurant home with this savory-meets-sweet caramel-roasted cauliflower recipe.

IINGREDIENTS

1 whole white cauliflower
5 tbsp white miso
5 tbsp brown sugar
5 jalapeño peppers (seeded)
2 oz goat cheese
½ cup grape seed oil
Salt (to taste)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Season the cauliflower with salt, then place it on a sheet pan and cook for 15 minutes until golden brown. Heat the white miso in a pan, add the brown sugar and mix until the sugar dissolves and turns golden brown. Remove from the heat. In a blender, process the jalapeño peppers and add oil until smooth. Add the goat cheese and salt to taste. Remove the cauliflower from the oven. Using a spatula, cover the entire cauliflower with the caramel miso. Put in the oven for 5 minutes and remove. Serve the jalapeño sauce on a plate and finish with the roasted cauliflower on top.

PALO SANTO
678.492.9211
botanicohospitality.com/palo-santo
@palosanto_atl

BY Claire Ruhlin

Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top