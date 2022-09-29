HOMEMADE HARVEST

A sweet and savory, caramelroasted cauliflower from Palo Santo’s Santiago Gome.
Earlier this year, Mexican chef Santiago Gomez opened his supper-club-style restaurant, Palo Santo, in West Midtown. Stop by for Mexican-inspired cuisine and cocktails, or venture to the rooftop to enjoy city views and a separate Japanese-Mexican menu. You can also bring a taste of the restaurant home with this savory-meets-sweet caramel-roasted cauliflower recipe.
IINGREDIENTS
1 whole white cauliflower
5 tbsp white miso
5 tbsp brown sugar
5 jalapeño peppers (seeded)
2 oz goat cheese
½ cup grape seed oil
Salt (to taste)
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Season the cauliflower with salt, then place it on a sheet pan and cook for 15 minutes until golden brown. Heat the white miso in a pan, add the brown sugar and mix until the sugar dissolves and turns golden brown. Remove from the heat. In a blender, process the jalapeño peppers and add oil until smooth. Add the goat cheese and salt to taste. Remove the cauliflower from the oven. Using a spatula, cover the entire cauliflower with the caramel miso. Put in the oven for 5 minutes and remove. Serve the jalapeño sauce on a plate and finish with the roasted cauliflower on top.
PALO SANTO
678.492.9211
botanicohospitality.com/palo-santo
@palosanto_atl
BY Claire Ruhlin
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.