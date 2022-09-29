HOMEMADE HARVEST

A sweet and savory, caramelroasted cauliflower from Palo Santo’s Santiago Gome.

Earlier this year, Mexican chef Santiago Gomez opened his supper-club-style restaurant, Palo Santo, in West Midtown. Stop by for Mexican-inspired cuisine and cocktails, or venture to the rooftop to enjoy city views and a separate Japanese-Mexican menu. You can also bring a taste of the restaurant home with this savory-meets-sweet caramel-roasted cauliflower recipe.

IINGREDIENTS



1 whole white cauliflower

5 tbsp white miso

5 tbsp brown sugar

5 jalapeño peppers (seeded)

2 oz goat cheese

½ cup grape seed oil

Salt (to taste)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Season the cauliflower with salt, then place it on a sheet pan and cook for 15 minutes until golden brown. Heat the white miso in a pan, add the brown sugar and mix until the sugar dissolves and turns golden brown. Remove from the heat. In a blender, process the jalapeño peppers and add oil until smooth. Add the goat cheese and salt to taste. Remove the cauliflower from the oven. Using a spatula, cover the entire cauliflower with the caramel miso. Put in the oven for 5 minutes and remove. Serve the jalapeño sauce on a plate and finish with the roasted cauliflower on top.

PALO SANTO

678.492.9211

botanicohospitality.com/palo-santo

@palosanto_atl

BY Claire Ruhlin