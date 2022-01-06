FOOD NEWS – JANUARY / FEBRUARY 2022

Dunwoody’s first rooftop bar, Bar Peri, is now open at the AC Hotel Atlanta Perimeter. Stop by for skyline views and a menu of tapas and bites (think: a charcuterie board and flatbreads), plus craft cocktails, beers and boutique wines. barperi.com

Florida-based meal service Fitlife Foods is now open in Buckhead’s Tuxedo Festival plaza, offering chef-prepared meals and snacks for pickup. Choose from pre-portioned small, medium and large sizes, labeled with nutritional information and ingredients. eatfitlifefoods.com

Coastal restaurant Carmel is set to open in Buckhead Village in the second half of this year. Helmed by Oliva Restaurant Group, the team behind Rina, Aziza, Falafel Nation and Bellina Alimentari, the restaurant will serve lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. olivarestaurants.com

BY: Claire Ruhlin