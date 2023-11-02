Flavor Fiesta

The new Politan Row at Ashford Lane food hall brings nine culinary stalls to Dunwoody.

Embrace Creole-Mexican Street food with this recipe from Chef Michaela Merrick of tenant Pretty Little Tacos.

Slow Cooker Pulled Chicken Tacos

Yield: 8 tacos

INGREDIENTS:

For the Pulled Chicken:

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

1 medium onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes (fire-roasted, if available)

¼ cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Juice of 1 lime

For Serving:

8 small flour or corn tortillas

Shredded cheese

Sliced red onion

Chopped fresh cilantro

Lime slices

Sour cream

Hot sauce (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS: Place the chicken breasts or thighs in the bottom of a slow cooker on the sauté mode until chicken is browned on each side. In a mixing bowl, combine the rest of the pulled chicken ingredients. Mix until well combined. Pour mixture over the chicken and switch to the slow cooker mode. Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, until the chicken is tender. Remove the cooked chicken from the slow cooker and shred into smaller pieces. Warm the tortillas on the stove with oil in a frying pan until the shells are the desired crispiness. Add cheese and pulled chicken to each tortilla while the tortilla is in the frying pan. To serve, add the other toppings.

POLITAN ROW AT ASHFORD LANE

ashfordlane.politanrow.com

@politanrow.ashfordlane

BY Claire Ruhlin