Flavor Fiesta

The new Politan Row at Ashford Lane food hall brings nine culinary stalls to Dunwoody.
Embrace Creole-Mexican Street food with this recipe from Chef Michaela Merrick of tenant Pretty Little Tacos.
Slow Cooker Pulled Chicken Tacos
Yield: 8 tacos
INGREDIENTS:
For the Pulled Chicken:
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
1 medium onion, finely chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 can (14 ounces) diced tomatoes (fire-roasted, if available)
¼ cup chicken broth
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons cumin
1 teaspoon granulated garlic
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon salt (or to taste)
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Juice of 1 lime
For Serving:
8 small flour or corn tortillas
Shredded cheese
Sliced red onion
Chopped fresh cilantro
Lime slices
Sour cream
Hot sauce (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS: Place the chicken breasts or thighs in the bottom of a slow cooker on the sauté mode until chicken is browned on each side. In a mixing bowl, combine the rest of the pulled chicken ingredients. Mix until well combined. Pour mixture over the chicken and switch to the slow cooker mode. Cover and cook on low for 6-7 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, until the chicken is tender. Remove the cooked chicken from the slow cooker and shred into smaller pieces. Warm the tortillas on the stove with oil in a frying pan until the shells are the desired crispiness. Add cheese and pulled chicken to each tortilla while the tortilla is in the frying pan. To serve, add the other toppings.
POLITAN ROW AT ASHFORD LANE
ashfordlane.politanrow.com
@politanrow.ashfordlane
BY Claire Ruhlin
Simply Buckhead is an upscale lifestyle magazine focused on the best and brightest individuals, businesses and events in Buckhead, Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Chamblee. With a commitment to journalistic excellence, the magazine serves as the authority on who to know, what to do and where to go in the community, and its surroundings.