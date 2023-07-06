Community Dining

Blaiss Nowak dishes on the new Sandy Springs outpost of his eponymous steakhouse, Nowak’s!

Blaiss Nowak’s Morningside restaurant Nowak’s has opened a second location in Sandy Springs on the corner of Roswell and Abernathy roads. The son of Hal Nowak, owner of the Buckhead steakhouse Hal’s, he combines thoughtfully prepared dishes and a neighborhood atmosphere in his concept. The menu includes eight cuts of steak, a selection of seafood (think seafood towers, fresh oysters and Maine lobster) as well as classic entrees such as pasta and chicken. Cocktails are available beginning at 4 p.m. and dinner service starts at 5 p.m. Here, the restaurateur shares the impetus behind his expansion to Sandy Springs.

What made you decide to open Nowak’s in Sandy Springs?

I have lived in Sandy Springs for 34 years and have close ties with the community here. I worked really hard on the Morningside menu, and it’s been a real treat bringing the menu to another wonderful area of Atlanta to share it with more diners.

Will there be anything unique about this new location compared to the original?

Our new location is more modern in atmosphere. We wanted something a little more sexy and sophisticated when we designed this new spot. We have a huge U-shaped bar that seats 27 guests and a private dining room for 50 guests. We built an oyster bar that includes a full raw bar with several seafood options, including caviar, and we added several more steak options.

What is your mission with Nowak’s and how do you see this new location fulfilling that?

Our mission is to provide high quality food, a welcoming environment and excellent service to the Sandy Springs community. I believe this takes work, but that is the fun part.

NOWAK’S

404.980.3638

nowaksrestaurant.com

@nowaksrestaurant

BY Claire Ruhlin

PHOTOS: Joann Vitelli