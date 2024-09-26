CLASSIC CITY COMFORT

Athens’ newest luxury hotel is a repurposing wonder!

When I was a student at the University of Georgia, Athens had a bunch of mid-range chain hotels, mostly designed to accommodate the hordes of revelers who came to cheer on the Bulldogs on any given gameday, but not much in the way of high-end accommodations. How times have changed since the early 2000s.

This summer, I drove the hour and 15 minutes northeast of Buckhead to the Classic City to check out Rivet House, a new 50-room boutique hotel. I followed my car’s GPS just west of downtown to an area that I’d always assumed was mostly industrial. With the hotel’s opening this summer, the Southern Mill development is on track to become a prime destination for both locals and visitors.

The three-story brick building retains vestiges of its original life as a denim mill, circa 1900. When proprietors James and Jessica Whitley bought the property a few years ago, it was in serious disrepair with broken windows that exposed the interior to the elements, vines growing in from outside and rampant graffiti. Still, the enterprising couple had a vision for what the building could be and were determined to transform it into a luxury place to stay while simultaneously honoring its industrial past.

I love this kind of adaptive reuse project because it’s sometimes difficult to tell the difference between what’s old and what’s new. Jessica, who serves as creative director and built her career as an interior designer, created a space that blurs the line between historic and modern. I discovered raw brick and original steel beams that became major design features. The generously sized rooms feature 15-plus-foot ceilings, muted earth tones of sage green and taupe, and a king bed clad in crisp white bedding.

My mom (one of my favorite travel buddies) joined me for this quick overnight getaway, so after exploring the hotel and settling into our room, we headed downstairs to what I consider to be the property’s main attraction: Osteria Olio. The modern Italian eatery by The Indigo Road Hospitality Group (Atlanta readers may know the company behind Oak Steakhouse, O-Ku and Indaco) was packed and with good reason. Everywhere you look is a feast for the eyes, with gallery walls of unique art and chic seating. We dined on rich meatballs of pork and beef; a wood-fired pizza topped with spicy pepperoni, honey and basil; and delicate house-made agnolotti with creamed corn and brown butter. For our grand finale, we chose the chocolate hazelnut semifreddo with brûléed marshmallow. The ultimate luxury was to be able to eat our fill and then take the elevator one floor up to snuggle in for a good night’s sleep.

For my next visit, I’ll plan to enjoy a service at The Spa at Rivet House, which was opening the day I checked out. Designed by internationally known skincare expert and spa consultant Lydia Mondavi, guests can indulge in services such as a signature massage that combines aromatherapy with Thai and Swedish techniques and a host of facials including an organic superfood treatment designed to leave skin glowing. The serene relaxation rooms and retail shop stocked with wellness products and clinical-level skincare make it a worthy destination in its own right.

For now, once you valet park your car, there’s not much to do immediately outside of the hotel. Its current neighbors include the production facility of Athens-based craft brewery Creature Comforts and local favorite Thai restaurant Puma Yu’s (chef Pete Amadhanirundr was a 2024 James Beard semifinalist). It’s not walkable to local shopping, bars and eateries the way a downtown hotel would be. With its on-site spa, coffee bar, restaurant and chic accommodations, you might be content to stay put. For this UGA alum, it feels like a delightfully grown-up way to experience the Classic City.

RIVET HOUSE

762.316.1818

rivethouse.com

@rivethousehotel

Rooms from $341

Photos: Mali Azima