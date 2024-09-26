CHANGING COURSE

Buckhead expert helps others manage career change.

Bob Lewis was 36 years old when he went through his first major career change, leaving a position in sales and marketing at AT&T to become an executive in career services and corporate outplacement. The changes happening in the telecommunications industry at the time were exhausting, and he knew he would have to take a leap of faith to find what made sense for him. He often recalls that memory today as he helps clients navigate their own occupational shifts through his Buckhead-based business and change management consulting company, Lewis Leadership LLC, that he launched in 2007. Here, he offers some advice if you are considering your own career move.

How do I know if I’m ready for a career change?

To make an informed decision about whether you are going to stay where you are or pursue a transition, you have to do a fact-based evaluation, asking yourself what really prompted your questioning and if your current job aligns with your values and sense of personal purpose. The first 80% of your decision needs to be based on those facts.

How long should I give myself to make my decision about a career change?

If you feel that you’re in an intolerable situation, then that’s one story; you may want to move more quickly than you ideally would based on your circumstances. But if you can, take the time to fully assess your situation and figure out your next steps. It might take weeks or months. Don’t feel that you have to rush the process.

How can I prepare myself to move into an entirely different industry?

Focus on your transferable skills that transcend any particular industry. Many skills can be technically learned and are job specific. But you have to look at the inherent competencies you have, things that you are really good at and enjoy doing, such as leading people or solving complex business problems. You have to be able to articulate these, and they will help you find your way in another industry.

How can I manage the emotional side of a career change?

You’ll be going on a transition journey and emotions that accompany that. There are three phases in the journey. The first is endings; anytime there’s a change, there’s a loss. You need time to grieve and process that. The second phase is exploration; this is the process of discovery, where you’re learning about what your new beginning could be. During this phase, there is huge uncertainty, and it can feel scary and anxiety producing. But if you engage in a healthy process, you get to that third phase: new beginnings. This is when you begin to experience what the new is going to be like.

Is there anyone who can help me make my new career decision?

Having a strong network of people around you is critically important. If you have a mentor or a professional coach, they can be an invaluable safeguard against making mistakes in the process. That person should be someone who is objective and has a perspective and experience with this type of process. And, of course, when you step back and look at your life holistically and the type of career that aligns with your goals and values, then you think of your family. Invite them into the process so they can collaborate. It’s still your individual choice; it shouldn’t be a consensus decision. But it should be a well-informed and collaborative one.

