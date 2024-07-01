ALFRESCO AMBITIONS

NAVID DERAKHSHAN’S SANDY SPRINGS HOME PRIORITIZES REST AND RELAXATION.

Navid Derakhshan knows the best of the best when it comes to backyard design. As the founder and CEO of landscape design and build company Outdoor Makeovers & Living Spaces, he’s outfitted alfresco spaces for clients across Atlanta. So when it came to planning the layout and amenities of his own outdoor living space, he didn’t miss a detail, creating a sanctuary that prioritizes family time and entertainment for people of all ages. “We have two kids and wanted a place we could retreat to. All it takes is 15 stairs off the main living space to get to it,” Derakhshan says.

The backyard, completed in 2023, can be accessed via a screened-in porch, bottom-level basement or a walkway of square stepping stones that meander through a modern, Japanese-influenced gate around the side of Derakhshan’s home. The pathway is bordered by landscaping placed for aesthetics and functionality.

“We chose a variety of plants, including camellias, muhly grass, hydrangeas and gardenias, to create a lush and vibrant environment,” Derakhshan says. “These specific plants not only add beauty but also serve practical purposes like providing privacy from our neighbors and concealing the air conditioning units. The potted plants and Mexican beach pebbles add texture and a touch of elegance, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the space.”

From the side gate access, stepping stones lead to nine stone steps going down to the main backyard space. For a bit of fun, visitors can also skip the steps and get a thrill descending via a parallel slide. At the bottom is a golf putting green with a practice net, surrounded by a 3-foot stacked stone wall.

“The wall is countertop height so you can have drinks and snacks everywhere,” Derakhshan says.

A few steps away is a massive outdoor fireplace with a stone patio furnished in black Adirondack chairs and circular side tables, all set atop artificial turf.

“We love to hang out in front of the fireplace with friends after the kids are in bed,” Derakhshan says. “And the patio stones are flush with the turf to give a nice flat area for kids to play when we move the chairs.”

Derakhshan’s 3-year-old son loves to burn off energy on the modernly designed outdoor playset; an aluminum Ping-Pong table comes in handy during parties. “The table is outdoor rated to stay out in the elements,” Derakhshan says. “We also serve food on it when we have birthday parties and gatherings.”

Part of Derakhshan’s vision for the backyard was to change out landscaping seasonally. Planters and a water feature with stone walls accompany linear gas fire elements, adding to the ambiance. Hidden among all of this is a state-of-the art Bluetooth sound system, irrigation and a misting infrastructure to keep bugs away.

“At night, the lit waterfall [bordered by stepping stones and stairs] guides you through three levels of cascading water, creating a soothing soundscape as you enter the backyard,” he says. “The fenced area allows us to let the kids play freely without worry.”

When not outdoors, the Derakhshans often host family and friends in the first-floor basement they completed in 2022. Accessible through sliding glass doors from the backyard, the all-ages entertaining space boasts a full kitchen with a bar, Caracole dining table and RH-furnished living space facing an 85-inch television. The television hangs on a black tile wall, centered over a gas-lit fire feature.

The basement is also well-equipped with all kinds of diversions, from a basketball toss arcade game and foosball to a pool table. The most noticeable feature, however, is the wall mural showcasing a panoramic image of Yosemite.

“Our hikes and memories at Yosemite are cherished, making it a special addition to our home,” Derakhshan says.

When it’s time to cook, the Derakhshans have several options outside from their main kitchen. There is the basement’s secondary kitchen as well as an outdoor cooking space off the screened porch equipped with a smoker, gas grill and hibachi. Derakhshan also added a pizza oven on the patio outside the basement.

“With an outdoor kitchen upstairs and a pizza oven downstairs, we can effortlessly host,” Derakhshan says. “Pizza nights are convenient, with minimal prep and cleanup required.”

Now that the Derakhshans’ indoor and outdoor retreats are complete, they are savoring each opportunity to enjoy them with the people they love.

“We couldn’t be happier with our outdoor oasis. We use it almost daily, whether it’s for family dinners, entertaining friends or simply relaxing,” he says. “The space truly enhances our quality of life.”

Navid Derakhshan’s Top 3 Favorite Outdoor Design Elements

1. The water feature. “The cascading waterfall is a stunning visual and auditory focal point. It creates a tranquil ambiance that we enjoy day and night.”

2. The outdoor fireplace. “Our favorite pastimes are gathering around the fireplace with friends. It’s cozy, inviting and perfect for late-night conversations.”

3. The golf putting green. “Having a golf putting green is fantastic for practice and play. It’s a fun activity that adds a recreational element to our backyard.”

Navid Derakhshan’s Top 3 Must-Have Elements for a Family- Friendly Backyard Space

1. Safety and privacy. “A fenced area is crucial for letting kids play freely without constant supervision, ensuring they’re safe while enjoying the outdoors.”

2. Versatile play areas. “Add elements like slides, putting greens or spacious turf areas that can be adapted for various activities and age groups.”

3. Functional and aesthetic landscaping. “Choose plants and design features that provide beauty and privacy, and consider seasonal changes to keep the space dynamic and engaging.”

PHOTOS: Patrick Heagney