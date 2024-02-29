A CUT ABOVE

SUITING TO SUIT YOU!

If the suiting options available don’t fit your style, Octavius Marsion should be your final stop. Led by Georgia Tech graduate Octavius Terry, its custom suits go beyond the confines of traditional suiting. Terry couldn’t find a tuxedo to wear while getting married in front of 30 million viewers at the 2014 Grammy Awards, which featured a live Macklemore and Madonna performance of “Same Love” by Queen Latifah, so he created custom tailcoat tuxedos that ended up launching his company.

He jokingly calls himself the Olivia Pope [character on 2018 TV show “Scandal”] of suiting: He’s a fixer. He makes custom pieces for those looking to celebrate without limitations: Think brocades, soft-shouldered suits with obi belts and more for clients and celebrities including Ray J, former Lakers player Derek Fisher and Mary J. Blige.

His process for designing is more akin to a custom wedding dress than traditional suiting as it starts with a muslin frame. Customers are in on the design from the beginning. “They’re selecting fabrics alongside me,” he says. He’s working on a suit for a “Game of Thrones”-inspired wedding this summer where the edict is to make it authentic without being costume-y. “I love to push the envelope,” he says.

OCTAVIUS MARSION

470.316.0552

octaviusmarsion.com

@octaviusterry