Simply Buckhead
Now Reading
A BUZZWORTHY FESTIVAL
Simply Buckhead
Simply Buckhead

Simply Buckhead Magazine Online - READ NOW

A BUZZWORTHY FESTIVAL

by
May 30, 2024
family-friendly event in honor of bees

Decatur hosts a family-friendly event in honor of bees!

family-friendly event in honor of bees

National Pollinator Week Festival hits Decatur this month for its fourth annual installment. Held in conjunction with National Pollinator Week, the event will be held June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Decatur Square. “It’s a perfect time for families to have fun learning about bees and butterflies and how to protect them,” says chairperson Peter Helfrich.

Helfrich says the goal of the nationwide event is to raise awareness about pollinators. Kids will enjoy activities, photo opportunities and face-painting while adults can sip on award-winning craft mead from Monk’s Meadery. In addition to Beecatur, other environmental organizations will be on hand to answer questions about bees, butterflies, pollinator-friendly plants and more. Decatur became the first Bee City USA in the state in 2016, which means it supports the creation of pollinator habitats and educating residents about bees.

beecaturga.com
@beecaturga

Wellness columnist at Simply Buckhead and dog columnist at Atlanta Pet Life. Lifestyle writer specializing in women's interests, travel, people and interiors.

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Site Design and Management by BHGDigital

Scroll To Top