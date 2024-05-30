A BUZZWORTHY FESTIVAL

Decatur hosts a family-friendly event in honor of bees!

National Pollinator Week Festival hits Decatur this month for its fourth annual installment. Held in conjunction with National Pollinator Week, the event will be held June 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Decatur Square. “It’s a perfect time for families to have fun learning about bees and butterflies and how to protect them,” says chairperson Peter Helfrich.

Helfrich says the goal of the nationwide event is to raise awareness about pollinators. Kids will enjoy activities, photo opportunities and face-painting while adults can sip on award-winning craft mead from Monk’s Meadery. In addition to Beecatur, other environmental organizations will be on hand to answer questions about bees, butterflies, pollinator-friendly plants and more. Decatur became the first Bee City USA in the state in 2016, which means it supports the creation of pollinator habitats and educating residents about bees.

