THE ART OF MARRYING OLD AND NEW

Top tips for keeping your decor contemporary and classic.

Liz Williams, founder of Buckhead- based Liz Williams Interiors, divulges her best-kept secret for curating a home that’s equal parts classic and contemporary. From “coastal grandma” to “hipstoric,” the many design trends that have surfaced in the last year have one thing in common: They’re a perfect balance of old and new.

With this trend following us well into 2024, we tapped Williams, whose full-service interiors firm has become known as a go-to around Atlanta for churning out contemporary spaces that still offer a homey feel. “Most of my clients seem to be drawn to a more classic, modern-meets-traditional aesthetic for their homes,” says the Atlanta native and graduate of The Lovett School. “While they want their interiors to be fresh and current, classic traditional elements will stand the test of time. This type of design evokes a unique, collected feel that is specific to the homeowner.”

Here, the designer shares top tips for marrying old and new for a timeless interior that’s tailored to your taste.

With larger pieces, such as sofas, stick to the classics. You can always easily change out pillows to freshen the look or make it more edgy, but the lines of the sofa should be timeless. Choose great quality, ageless upholstery pieces that will be worth recovering in the future.

Invest in original art you love. For example, hang a large abstract piece over an antique French commode. There’s nothing better than a great piece of contemporary art over an antique!

If you like contemporary lighting, pair it with a more traditional rug, or vice versa. I love an Oushak rug with a contemporary brass or white plaster fixture. Think of unexpected elements to elevate the style of the room but that blend nicely with your traditional base pieces.

LIZ WILLIAMS INTERIORS

404.816.9868

lizwilliamsinteriors.com

@lizwilliamsinteriors