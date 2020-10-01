PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT – OCTOBER 2020

These eye catching hand towels are made by Atlanta-based French Graffiti, a company founded by artist Susan Kolowich after she spent a summer with her children in France.
Custom printed to order on 100% cotton or prewashed linen, each towel is based on a design painted using both watercolors and oils. These vegetable adorned textiles are available at Kudzu & Company in Sandy Springs for $14.95 each.
Giannina Bedford
Home feature writer and design columnist at Simply Buckhead. Travel & Business Writer. Mother of Two.