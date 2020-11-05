NEWS CLIPS – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2020

BROOKHAVEN WELCOMES FURNITURE GIANT

Rooms To Go is moving to a new home in the new year. Having outgrown its corporate digs in Dunwoody, the Florida-based furniture chain is relocating its Atlanta headquarters to Brookhaven in the first half of 2021, upsizing to a 60,000-square-foot space in a 16-story office tower at 4004 Perimeter Summit, with 150 employees in tow. “We are fortunate to have them as new corporate neighbors,” says Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst, touting new jobs, tax revenue and community minded philanthropy. One of the largest furniture retailers in the country with showrooms on Hammond Drive and Peachtree Road, Rooms To Go pioneered the concept of selling whole-room packages.

roomstogo.com

HIGH-TECH HEALTHCARE IN BUCKHEAD

Tapping into technology to maximize service, health care provider One Medical is opening a third Atlanta location this winter in Buckhead’s Terminus building, following its Southeastern debut in Midtown this summer. The membership-based primary care platform takes a modern approach to health care, pairing in-office visits with 24/7 virtual care through a mobile app. “Our primary care practice is designed to make it faster, easier and more enjoyable for people to proactively manage their health and keep their wellness goals on track,” says Mike Fité, the Atlanta district medical director of One Medical that operates more than 85 U.S. locations. Annual memberships are $199.

One Medical

3280 Peachtree Road N.E., Bldg.

100, Suite 115

Atlanta 30305

onemedical.com

BODY BOOST IN SANDY SPRINGS

After unveiling its first infrared sauna studio in Buckhead two years ago, Perspire Sauna Studios is bringing the heat to Sandy Springs with a new location in Aria Village, next to the Mercedes-Benz headquarters. Developed in partnership with BetterCap private equity firm, Perspire combines the centuries-old practice of sauna with the modern science of infrared technology and color light therapy to improve health and wellness. “More than ever, it is important to take care of our mind and body,” says Jan Zalud, BetterCap managing partner and co-founder.