Creative Expression

Ginger C. Strejcek
by
May 14, 2020
Lisa Stockdell’s Crowning Glory was inspired by a stallion from the Gypsy Vanner Horse breed, known for their thick, luxurious manes.

PASTEL PAINTERS SHOW OFF THEIR TRUE COLORS

Eveline Miller’s Daybreak is part of the series What Lies Beneath. “Every new daybreak gives us the opportunity to find calm even with undercurrents of chaos,” says Miller.
Nancy Nowak’s Sunday Walk at the Pier is a scene from her vacation trip to the Santa Barbara Pier in California.
Browse a captivating virtual gallery of pastel paintings by artists from Georgia and around the globe at the Southeastern Pastel Society 19th International Juried Exhibition, with approximately 90 pieces on view May 8-June 21 at the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art (currently online).

“We have a hugely talented membership, so you will see a top-quality show with all manner of subject matter,” says Cyndi Marble, president of SPS, a nonprofit founded in 1988 to promote pastel as a medium in the Southeast.

“The Society has been a wonderful community partner, sharing the wealth of beautifully executed works of art by their members and generously giving back to our students,” adds museum director Elizabeth Jennings, noting that OUMA is the only small liberal arts university museum in the Southeast that regularly shows nationally and internationally recognized exhibitions.

SOUTHEASTERN PASTEL SOCIETY 19TH INTERNATIONAL JURIED EXHIBITION

May 8-June 21
Oglethorpe University Museum of Art
404.364.8555
museum.oglethorpe.edu

Ginger C. Strejcek

Contributing Writer, Simply Buckhead; journalist and graphic designer

