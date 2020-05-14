Creative Expression

PASTEL PAINTERS SHOW OFF THEIR TRUE COLORS

Browse a captivating virtual gallery of pastel paintings by artists from Georgia and around the globe at the Southeastern Pastel Society 19th International Juried Exhibition, with approximately 90 pieces on view May 8-June 21 at the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art (currently online).

“We have a hugely talented membership, so you will see a top-quality show with all manner of subject matter,” says Cyndi Marble, president of SPS, a nonprofit founded in 1988 to promote pastel as a medium in the Southeast.

“The Society has been a wonderful community partner, sharing the wealth of beautifully executed works of art by their members and generously giving back to our students,” adds museum director Elizabeth Jennings, noting that OUMA is the only small liberal arts university museum in the Southeast that regularly shows nationally and internationally recognized exhibitions.

SOUTHEASTERN PASTEL SOCIETY 19TH INTERNATIONAL JURIED EXHIBITION

May 8-June 21

Oglethorpe University Museum of Art

404.364.8555

museum.oglethorpe.edu