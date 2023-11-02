BEAUTIFULLY LOCAL

Georgia-made products are just the ticket to round out your gift-giving!

This is the time of year when we start seeing “shop local” on everything from artisan-made crafts to boutique windows. And that applies to beauty brands as well. Whether you’re looking to stock up for your own use or pick up thoughtful gifts for a beauty lover on your list, these made-in-Georgia brands are winners.

One Love Organics Botanical B Enzyme Cleansing Oil ($42)

Effective cleansing is an important step in any wellrounded skincare routine, but it can be tough to do away with makeup and dirt without stripping vital moisture. This oil cleanser from a small-batch brand founded in Georgia’s Golden Isles gently lifts away impurities while reinforcing an ideal pH balance. Fruit enzymes exfoliate, and a botanically based B complex promotes tone and a natural glow. Even though it’s a slamdunk for dry skin, it’s suitable for all skin types.

oneloveorganics.com

@oneloveorganics

Cosmedix Opti Crystal ($105)

Made by the Atlanta headquartered clean brand that delivers clinical-style results, this liquid crysta linfused eye serum has a serious following of in-the know beauty mavens. It’s as pretty as it is effective, thanks to a copper complex to promote firmer, renewed skin, liquid crystals to hydrate and alpha-lipoic acid to combat free radicals.

cosmedix.com

@cosmedix_

Range Beauty Bali Face & Body Glow ($25)

Glowing skin is beautiful skin, and this product by an Atlanta-based beauty brand takes it to the next level with shimmering particles suspended in hydrating organic argan oil. Equally appropriate for use on your face or body, this product can also be added to damp, post-shower skin for an all-over glow or dotted on cheeks, shoulders or collarbones for a subtle highlight.

rangebeauty.com

@rangebeauty

Clover, by Clove + Hallow The Clean Girl Starter Set ($57)

Finding clean makeup options that are every bit as effective as heritage brands is becoming a top priority for many beauty lovers. This sampler by an Atlanta-based company comes with volumizing mascara, an illuminating highlighter stick, blush balm and a rosy lip jelly (inspired by Dior’s cult favorite lip oil). You’re practically guaranteed to find a new favorite among them.

cloverbyclove.com

@cloverbyclove

Bevel Beard Conditioner ($9.95)

Facial hair deserves the same TLC as the hair on your head and the skin on your face. This specially formulated beard conditioner is designed to prevent breakage and promote softness and hydration. The bearded gentlemen on your gift list can use this non-greasy product from a Buckhead-based company with confidence that it won’t clog pores.

getbevel.com

@bevel

Sapelo Skin Care Sea Lavender Mist & Toner ($32)

Sometimes you need a little boost for a dewy complexion, and this skin refresher does the trick. Savannah natives and cofounders created this product that doubles as a toner, with micro-clusters of water molecules, humectants to hydrate and sea lavender oil for a gently fresh scent.

sapeloskincare.com

@sapeloskincare

Sally B’s Skin Yummies Happy Hands Collection ($50)

’Tis the season for healthy habits, and thorough hand washing and moisturizing are important parts of a smart routine. This citrus and vanilla-scented duo includes a luxurious foaming hand soap and rich healing hand butter, both infused with plant-based oils. The Buckhead-based brand is on a mission to bring non-toxic skincare to the forefront.

sallybskinyummies.com

@sallybskinyummies