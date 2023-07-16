Giving back at the heart of TOUR Championship mission

Long after the final putt drops at East Lake Golf Club and the champion walks off with the FedExCup and the season-long title, the TOUR Championship remains hard at work to determine its charitable impact in the East Lake and Metro Atlanta communities.

From the 2022 tournament alone, the TOUR Championship announced earlier this year that it had raised more than $5.5 million to donate back to the community, with their grand total reaching more than $48 million since the event was first played at East Lake Golf Club in 1998.

With the support of its Proud Partners Coca-Cola, Southern Company and Accenture, the TOUR Championship supports five charitable beneficiaries: East Lake Foundation, Focused Community Strategies, Grove Park Foundation, Purpose Built Schools Atlanta and First Tee – Metro Atlanta.

Special to this year’s donation, the TOUR Championship announced it has used some of the funds to support The Trust at East Lake, a 40-townhome development located less than a mile from East Lake Golf Club that was initiated by the Atlanta Land Trust to provide permanently affordable homeownership for East Lake residents beginning in the fall of 2025.

“To be in a position each year to further invest in our local community through the TOUR Championship is a testament to the commitment of our incredible partners, the local business community and our loyal fans,” said TOUR Championship Executive Director Alex Urban. “Charitable giving is at the heart of what we do at the PGA TOUR and here at the TOUR Championship; to be able to give back in this manner is what it’s all about. And without the support of so many people, we would be unable to make such a positive and tangible impact in East Lake and across the Greater Atlanta Metro area. This special project with the Atlanta Land Trust is just one example of how we’re helping those in our community who need it most.”

The East Lake Foundation, with the support of the TOUR Championship, is a philanthropic partner of The Trust at East Lake project, which will help further the Foundation’s efforts to expand affordable housing availability in the East Lake community and empower families to pursue economic vitality for themselves and future generations through affordable homeownership.

“The generous charitable contribution from the 2022 TOUR Championship has allowed us to close the remaining gap in our fundraising commitment to the Atlanta Land Trust,” said Ilham Askia, President and CEO, East Lake Foundation. We’re thrilled that the CF Foundation’s donation of the land and the East Lake Foundation’s support has enabled the Atlanta Land Trust to offer all 40 townhomes at an affordable price for families looking to purchase a home in East Lake.”

Specific to tournament week itself, the TOUR Championship supports First Tee – Metro Atlanta through the annual “HOPE Tee Shot,” a tournament tradition that selects one boy and one girl from First Tee – Metro Atlanta to hit the opening tee shots at the tournament. In 2022, the TOUR Championship announced the creation of the HOPE Shot Scholarship, which is funded by Accenture and provides $5,000 for each HOPE Tee Shot honoree to help achieve their dreams in golf and in life.

STORY: Michael Baliker