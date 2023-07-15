Come for the Party, Stay for the Golf



TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP EAST LAKE GOLF CLUB

AUGUST 23-27, 2023

What separates the TOUR Championship from other sporting events is the several one-of-a-kind fan venues scattered throughout the grounds at East Lake Golf Club, making for quite the outdoor festival. These shady spots are open to everyone, including those with the basic grounds ticket, and offer a unique vibe— and view—at each location.

And compared to other tournaments, where tee times can begin shortly after sunrise, the 30-player field at the TOUR Championship means the golf doesn’t begin until at least 11 a.m., allowing fans ample time to get out to East Lake and not miss a minute of the action.

But for those looking to get out early (and maybe beat the heat), the atmosphere before the golf begins can be just as rowdy, with fan venues opening as early as 9 a.m.

The newest spot for fans to check out this August is in a tucked away corner of the golf course at the 6th green, which offers a picturesque view of the Atlanta skyline. Meiomi wines will be featured in this space and go hand-in-hand with a specialized food menu to make this one place you won’t want to leave.

In a more central location, The Deck presented by Maestro Dobel offers one of the most underrated spots on the course. Located just across the lake from the Practice Range, fans are greeted with a unique perspective of the top 30 players as they warm up. There’s also several unique cocktails to choose from including the TOUR Championship’s signature Maestro Dobel cocktail—the Finale Fizz!

A short walk away is the always buzzing SO Cool Zone presented by Southern Company, where fans can stock up on their tournament merch and grab a bite from several local food staples. But for some unique cocktail choices, the Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge provides a climate controlled space for fans to taste some of their creative recipes, including the signature Calamity Jane, named for the legendary putter of golfing icon Bobby Jones. If you continue perusing around the back nine, look no further than Back Nine Brews as the perfect place to stop and grab a craft beer at this casual location equipped with several lawn games to keep the fun going.

There is, after all, the PGA TOUR’s season finale going on, and if you’re looking to a spot to REALLY catch some great shots, head over to the Coca-Cola Lounge located near the 8th green, where you can hang out in the shade and watch the TOUR’s 30 best players take on this challenging par-4 with a great view of the lake and East Lake’s historic clubhouse.

The TOUR Championship has become Atlanta’s premier outdoor sporting event and serves as a final farewell to the summer before football season begins. And while the competition continues to deliver drama and excitement on an annual basis, there’s good times to be had at every corner of East Lake Golf Club, even if you’re not there for the golf.

STORY: Michael Baliker